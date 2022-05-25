NGOs conduct North Myrtle Beach resident survey for City’s master plan

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The first of two Town Hall meetings was held Tuesday afternoon, presented by Destination North Myrtle Beach and MMGY NEXT FACTOR for residents and business owners in the city.

“This is our first Town Hall as part of the Destination Master Plan,” said Cheryl Y. Kilday, the president and CEO of Destination Myrtle Beach. “We are doing two as a total for the process. We’ll be doing two resident surveys, we’re doing focus groups, interviews and looking at a lot of data”

A handful of people showed up to the hour and a half meeting, which included a question-and-answer session.

“There’s a great interest from community members who have been here all their lives and those who are new to really talk about how to incorporate tourism into the community,” said Cassandra McAuley, the vice president of MMGY NEXT FACTOR. “But, really balance that with what residents are looking for in their community as somewhere they live every day.”

The feedback received at the Town Hall will be included in the City’s Master Plan, which is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

“It’s always difficult to get public comment or input in the beginning of something,” North Myrtle Beach councilman Fred Coyne said.

According to organizers, a residential survey was mailed out earlier this year with around 1,600 responses returned.

“What we try and do is find different mechanisms of engaging folks that make sure we’re hearing from all voices,” said McAuley.

If you missed Tuesday’s Town Hall Meeting, another one is scheduled for the Fall. In the meantime, the residential surveys are due on May 28.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.