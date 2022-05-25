Newest Broadway at the Beach restaurant now open

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The newest restaurant at Broadway at the Beach is officially open.

According to a press release, The Hangout features 40,000 sq. ft. of dining and retail space in Broadway’s new Key West Village.

The Hangout’s menu spotlights seasonal seafood dishes, beachside burgers, sandwiches, tacos, and more. Live music will be offered year-round on dual indoor and outdoor stages.

“The Hangout is a perfect complement to the thoughtfully curated collection of guest experiences at Broadway at the Beach,” said Chad E. Carlson, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Burroughs & Chapin. “We are delighted to welcome their high energy and family-friendly atmosphere for our guests to enjoy in the newest area at Broadway at the Beach, Key West Village.”

Officials said The Hangout will create over 300 new jobs for the Myrtle Beach area.

