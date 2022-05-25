Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach City Council delegates June 3 National Gun Violence Awareness Day

Memorial candle grx(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach City Council has designated June 3 as National Gun Violence Awareness Day and urges citizens to speak with their children and others about gun violence and take the safety precautions and steps necessary to prevent the tragic effects of gun violence in our communities.

The city said National Gun Violence Awareness Day honors the memory of Hadiya Pendleton, tragically killed in January 2013 at age 15, and whose classmates chose the color orange to symbolize the value of human life, hence the wearing of orange on June 3-5.

In 2019, South Carolina experienced 1,012 gun deaths, a rate of about 20 deaths per 100,000 people, for the eighth highest rate of gun deaths in the United States; and

So far in 2022, the United States has experienced approximately 240 mass shootings in which four or more people were killed or injured, illustrating the growing problem of gun violence nationwide.

