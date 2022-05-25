Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Murder suspect out on bond arrested following chase through Laurinburg, police say

Kenneth Quick
Kenneth Quick(Source: Laurinburg Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - One person was arrested on Tuesday night following a chase in Laurinburg, according to police.

Officers said they made a traffic stop on West Church Street near Turnpike Road after they saw a car speeding.

While the officer was trying to get the identity of the driver, drug paraphernalia was seen inside the vehicle, according to police. Authorities said when the officer asked the driver, identified as Kenneth Quick, about the drug paraphernalia, Quick drove off from the traffic stop and officers pursued him.

During the chase, Quick was seen throwing drugs and a gun out the window of his car, according to police.

Police officers, along with the help of the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, were able to take Quick into custody at the intersection of Old Stage and Sydney Bean roads.

Quick faces several charges including fleeing/eluding arrest and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He has been placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under no bond due to the fact that he was currently out on bond for unrelated murder and drug charges.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Bryan Bird
McLeod Seacoast nurse anesthetist accused of stealing drugs from hospital
North Myrtle Beach police were called just before 12:45 a.m. to Sky Bar on Main Street for...
Police arrest 8 people after ‘large fight’ at Sky Bar in North Myrtle Beach
Another above normal season is expected.
FIRST ALERT: NOAA issues 2022 hurricane season outlook
Best of the Grand Strand

Latest News

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
GRAPHIC: All those killed at Texas school were in 1 room, official says
Red Snapper.
New South Carolina law opens iconic fish to anglers
One wanted following attempted sexual assault in Scotland County hospital parking lot
Laurinburg police searching for man accused of firing shot into occupied car