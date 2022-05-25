Murder suspect out on bond arrested following chase through Laurinburg, police say

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - One person was arrested on Tuesday night following a chase in Laurinburg, according to police.

Officers said they made a traffic stop on West Church Street near Turnpike Road after they saw a car speeding.

While the officer was trying to get the identity of the driver, drug paraphernalia was seen inside the vehicle, according to police. Authorities said when the officer asked the driver, identified as Kenneth Quick, about the drug paraphernalia, Quick drove off from the traffic stop and officers pursued him.

During the chase, Quick was seen throwing drugs and a gun out the window of his car, according to police.

Police officers, along with the help of the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, were able to take Quick into custody at the intersection of Old Stage and Sydney Bean roads.

Quick faces several charges including fleeing/eluding arrest and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He has been placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under no bond due to the fact that he was currently out on bond for unrelated murder and drug charges.

