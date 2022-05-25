Submit a Tip
Marlboro County man charged in December 2021 shooting

Adrian Ingram
Adrian Ingram(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A man has been charged with a deadly shooting that happened in the Pee Dee last year.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Adrian Ingram, of Bennettsville, was arrested after a five-month investigation in the death of 37-year-old Robert Lee Covington.

Deputies said the incident happened on December 14, 2021, on Patricia Street in Bennettsville. The victim, later identified as Covington, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office said it “continuously worked this case day in and day out,” which led to Ingram’s arrest.

Ingram is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy. He was arraigned Wednesday.

More arrests are expected, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at 843-479-5605.

