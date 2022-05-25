Laurinburg police searching for man accused of firing shot into occupied car

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - Laurinburg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who they said fired a shot into an occupied car.

Officers were patrolling around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in the area of North Caledonia Road when they were flagged down and told about a shooting.

A woman told police that her child’s father, identified as 21-year-old Kyler Page, went to her home and assaulted her.

She added that a friend was at her home and ran away to her car. The woman told police that Page then shot into the car that her friend was in and then ran from the area.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Warrants have been obtained for Page’s on several charges including discharging a firearm into occupied property, assault on a female and assault in the presence of a minor.

Anyone with information on Page’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

