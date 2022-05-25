Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Gamecocks lose to Florida, 2-1 in SEC Tournament

By USC Athletics
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:02 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER - Colby Halter’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning gave Florida a 2-1, 10-inning win over the University of South Carolina baseball team Tuesday night (May 24) in game two of the 2022 Southeastern Conference Tournament, ending the Gamecocks’ campaign.

Carolina was trailing 1-0 heading into the top of the ninth. Braylen Wimmer singled with one out and went to third on a Josiah Sightler single. Andrew Eyster tied the game with a fielder’s choice to shortstop.

Florida scored an unearned run in the fourth, then in the bottom of the 10th, Ty Evans doubled off the third-base bag. Kendrick Calilao singled to center, putting runners at second and third. Halter’s sacrifice fly to center ended the game.

Will Sanders had an outstanding performance on the mound, striking out 10 and allowing an unearned run in seven innings pitched. Cade Austin struck out four in 2.2 innings but was tagged with the loss.

Sightler had two of Carolina’s four hits on the night.

POSTGAME NOTES

Sanders struck out six batters in a row at one point.

Sanders struck out 10 or more batters for the third time this season.

Carolina and Florida are now 4-4 all-time in the SEC Tournament.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Bryan Bird
McLeod Seacoast nurse anesthetist accused of stealing drugs from hospital
Traffic warning for North Myrtle Beach Wednesday evening
Best of the Grand Strand

Latest News

Arkansas State is one of 14 members of the Sun Belt Conference
2022 Sun Belt baseball tournament schedule altered due to rain
Clemson baseball
Tar Heels Down Tigers 9-2 In ACC Tournament
The series features 59 local high school student athletes and is presented by WMBF News.
‘Seniors Last Swing’ honors high school softball players at Pelicans Ballpark
.
VIDEO: UofSC Gamecock quarterbacks host football camp over the weekend