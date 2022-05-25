Former Robeson County detention officer faces felonies for allegedly providing inmate phone

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A former Robeson County Detention Center officer is charged with two felonies after allegedly sneaking a cell phone to an inmate.

On Tuesday, a cellular phone was recovered and seized from an inmate currently incarcerated on first-degree murder charges at the Robeson County Detention Center.

The former office, Stacey Hunt, 33, of Lumberton was arrested and charged with felony conspiracy, providing a phone/electronic device to an inmate and felony dissemination of obscenity. She was placed into the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $50,000.00 secured bond.

The inmate, Johnathan Mack, 26, of Red Springs was charged with felony conspiracy and possession of a phone/communication device by an inmate. Mack was given a $50,000.00 secured bond.

“Every employee of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is expected to abide by the laws of the state,” says Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “The actions of this now former Detention Officer are by no means representative of the good men and women that work behind the walls of the Detention Center. These officers are held to a higher standard and took an Oath of Office to uphold the rules, regulations and laws of this state. Engaging personally with an inmate and especially providing a cell phone to an inmate is completely against what the officer was sworn to uphold. This office has proven time and time again that we will not tolerate such criminal acts and with the investigative work of Detention Center Command Staff, Detectives and Professional Standards Division Investigators, we were able to bring this to a quick conclusion.”

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The case was investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Robeson County Detention Center staff.

