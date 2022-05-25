Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Former Horry County deputy booked into Columbia prison following reckless homicide convictions

This photo provided by the Marion County (S.C.) Jail shows Stephen Flood. A Marion County jury...
This photo provided by the Marion County (S.C.) Jail shows Stephen Flood. A Marion County jury found former Horry County deputy Stephen Flood guilty of two counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of reckless homicide, Thursday, May 19, 2022. Flood, 69, was sentenced about 30 minutes after the verdict and after several relatives of the women said his decision to press forward with the shortest route left an impossible-to-fix hole in their lives.(Marion County Jail via AP)(AP)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A former Horry County deputy that was convicted last week in the drownings of two mental health patients has been booked into prison.

Records from the South Carolina Department of Corrections show Stephen Flood was booked Tuesday into the Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia. At this point, a new mugshot has not been provided.

Flood was found guilty last Thursday of reckless homicide and involuntary manslaughter in Nicolette Green and Wendy Newton’s death. The involuntary manslaughter charges were later dropped because the 12th Circuit solicitor explained that a person cannot be punished with two crimes for each death.

TRIAL COVERAGE:

He and another former deputy, Joshua Bishop, were transporting Green and Newton in a transport van when they drove into floodwaters caused by Hurricane Florence in September 2018. The two deputies were able to escape, while Green and Newton were still inside, resulting in their deaths.

A judge sentenced Flood to 18 years in prison.

Bishop is scheduled to be tried at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Bryan Bird
McLeod Seacoast nurse anesthetist accused of stealing drugs from hospital
North Myrtle Beach police were called just before 12:45 a.m. to Sky Bar on Main Street for...
Police arrest 8 people after ‘large fight’ at Sky Bar in North Myrtle Beach
Another above normal season is expected.
FIRST ALERT: NOAA issues 2022 hurricane season outlook
Best of the Grand Strand

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Gunman kills at least 19 children at Texas elementary school
Nearly two years after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked protests and calls for...
McMaster signs SC police reform bill into law
Jennifer Elizabeth Gomilar
Lake City teen charged with assault and battery of elderly victim
Bryan Bird
McLeod Seacoast nurse anesthetist accused of stealing drugs from hospital