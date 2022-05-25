Former Horry County deputy booked into Columbia prison following reckless homicide convictions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A former Horry County deputy that was convicted last week in the drownings of two mental health patients has been booked into prison.

Records from the South Carolina Department of Corrections show Stephen Flood was booked Tuesday into the Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia. At this point, a new mugshot has not been provided.

Flood was found guilty last Thursday of reckless homicide and involuntary manslaughter in Nicolette Green and Wendy Newton’s death. The involuntary manslaughter charges were later dropped because the 12th Circuit solicitor explained that a person cannot be punished with two crimes for each death.

He and another former deputy, Joshua Bishop, were transporting Green and Newton in a transport van when they drove into floodwaters caused by Hurricane Florence in September 2018. The two deputies were able to escape, while Green and Newton were still inside, resulting in their deaths.

A judge sentenced Flood to 18 years in prison.

Bishop is scheduled to be tried at a later date.

