FIRST ALERT: Increasing threat of storms as we end the work week

Expect the best chance of storms to arrive Friday afternoon
Expect the best chance of storms to arrive Friday afternoon(WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A strong cold front will usher in a round of downpours and storms to round out the workweek.

THURSDAY

The mainly cloudy skies we saw today will continue into Thursday. Most of the day looks dry outside of an isolated afternoon shower. Temperatures will hold in the middle 80s under mostly cloudy skies for Thursday afternoon.

The mostly cloudy skies will continue Thursday
The mostly cloudy skies will continue Thursday(WMBF)

FRIDAY

We’re watching the next round of storms set to arrive Friday afternoon. Expect a line of downpours and storms to move through Friday afternoon, likely arriving along the Grand Strand into the evening commute.

While widespread severe weather is not expected, one or two strong storms are possible. The main concerns are strong, damaging wind gusts and large hail with the storms Friday.

Watching a low threat of strong storms on Friday
Watching a low threat of strong storms on Friday(WMBF)

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

Beauiotufl weather will set in for the long weekend. Partly cloudy skies and slim rain chances prevail through Memorial Day. The mugginess will be on the increase, making it feel like the lower 90s late in the weekend.

Beautiful weather ahead for the weekend
Beautiful weather ahead for the weekend(WMBF)

