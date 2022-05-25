FIRST ALERT: Clouds give way to more sunshine, storm chances return Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our daily chance of showers and storms continue today but thankfully will be isolated for the next 48 hours. In fact, most of the areas stay dry for both today and tomorrow.

TODAY

Temperatures this morning are starting off in the mid-upper 60s, which is a nice change of pace. We will look a brisk northeast wind today, keeping temperatures cooler than the previous couple of days. Mostly cloudy skies will give way to a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon.

More clouds early with sunshine moving back in this afternoon. (WMBF)

Highs will reach the lower 80s for both the beaches and the inland locations. A sea breeze today will bring the risk for an isolated shower this afternoon and into the evening. Even then, rain chances are at 20%.

This same trend will continue for Thursday with highs in the low-mid 80s. An isolated rain chance continues at 20%.

FRIDAY

An incoming cold front will bring widespread showers and storms Friday afternoon and into the evening hours. Models continue to show the cold front sparking off a line of storms during the afternoon hours and push through the area by Friday evening. Highs on Friday will remain in the low-mid 80s.

A strong cold front will bring showers and storms through the day along with a risk of strong to severe storms. (WMBF)

Our area is already under a LEVEL 2 severe weather threat for strong or even some severe storms Friday afternoon. Any storm that forms will have the potential for some large hail and 50+ mph wind gusts. Heavy rain and frequent lightning will also be a big story for Friday afternoon in those storms that move through.

We're under a LEVEL 2 risk for a strong or severe storm Friday. (WMBF)

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

The cold front that moves through Friday evening will provide for a beautiful weekend forecast for any plans! Lower humidity Saturday with highs in the lower 80s will provide for a great day on the water, at the beach or even the pool. Highs will climb into the mid 80s for the beaches Sunday and Monday. Inland areas will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s Monday with just a stray shower chance at 20% on Memorial Day.

Highs will remain comfortable on Saturday before a climb into the mid 80s for the beaches Sunday and Monday. (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.