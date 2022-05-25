Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Daisy Elementary recognized by South Carolina Special Olympics as Unified Champion School

By Samuel Shelton
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -Kids want to have fun, that tends to be the case, no matter what they look like, or where they come from.

In Horry County, the South Carolina Special Olympics named Daisy Elementary a Unified Champion school, where a new program allows students to come together and spend time with others who may have intellectual or physical disabilities.

The saying goes: never judge a book by its cover.

Fifth graders at Daisy Elementary have already learned that lesson.

“There’s kids that make fun of these kids and I don’t know why, there’s nothing wrong with them, they’re just unique in their own way,” said Kayla McGuire, a Daisy Elementary student.

Kayla is a peer mentor for the Buddy Club in the Unified Champions program. In the program, students are chosen by teachers to be buddies.

“They’re peer leaders, so they show the rest of the school that this is how we interact with everybody, that we are accepting of everybody, that we include everybody, that daisy is one big family,” said Betsy Faulk, Daisy Elementary’s physical education teacher.

Tuesday was their first field trip since the start of the pandemic.

Kayla says the program has allowed her to open up over the past month.

“I was shy when I first came here, but it’s very fun because when you’re with these kids they make you laugh and they make you happy, and it’s fun to see they can do what they want and people not judging them.”

It’s a sight that makes a lot of folks happy, including the supervisors.

“This warms my heart, and the whole idea behind the unified champion schools is acceptance of any and everybody, everybody’s different,” said Faulk.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach police were called just before 12:45 a.m. to Sky Bar on Main Street for...
Police arrest 8 people after ‘large fight’ at Sky Bar in North Myrtle Beach
Bryan Bird
McLeod Seacoast nurse anesthetist accused of stealing drugs from hospital
Best of the Grand Strand
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
Gunman kills 18 children, 3 adults in Texas elementary school
Magnifying glass on blue background.
SLED, sheriff’s office investigating S.C. man’s death after found with clothes shredded, bite marks

Latest News

Nearly two years after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked protests and calls for...
McMaster signs SC police reform bill into law
Traffic warning for North Myrtle Beach Wednesday evening
Myrtle Beach homeowners could see higher property taxes is a proposed millage rate increase is...
Myrtle Beach property taxes set to increase as part of $292 million proposed budget
.
VIDEO: Daisy Elementary Unified Champions Program