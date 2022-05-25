Submit a Tip
The Conway Chamber hosts the 54th Annual Salute to Education event

By Halley Murrow
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Salute to Education celebrates students and educators throughout Horry County. For 54 years, it’s been a Conway Chamber of Commerce tradition.

We loved joining you LIVE from Horry Electric to talk about this year’s event and gear up for the scholarship recipient to be announced.

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

