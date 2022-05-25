Submit a Tip
Biden declares flag proclamation for victims of Texas shooting

President Joe Biden speaks to the nation about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
President Joe Biden speaks to the nation about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, from the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, as first lady Jill Biden listens.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - President Biden issued a proclamation to display the flag of the United States of America at half-staff until May 28.

The proclamation is to show respect to the lives lost in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Governor McMaster tweeted for South Carolinians to join him and his wife in prayers for the Uvalde community.

