Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

42nd annual Black Pearl Bike Fest starts Friday

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The 42nd annual Memorial Day Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival in Atlantic Beach begins Friday.

Originated by the Carolina Knight Riders in 1980 with just 100 bikers, family and friends, the 2022 Festival will celebrate the biking community, highlight the history of the Memorial Day Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival as a part of the historic community of Atlantic Beach fabric and provide a variety of family entertainment.

This year’s festival, the first after two years of cancellation due to COVID shutdowns, is expected to draw thousands of visitors to Atlantic Beach who will enrich the entire Grand Strand culturally and economically.

Highlights of the weekend include:

Friday, May 27

Memorial Day Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival Opening and musical celebration

Saturday, May 28

Commemorative Motorcycle Ride with the Carolina Knight Riders, Oral History and Reflections with the Knight Riders, Bike Judging Parade, the Trophy Celebration

Sunday, May 29

Gospel Explosion, Fashion Show and Finale Mix and Mingle BikerParade

The festival will include oral history recordings, vendor displays and family entertainment.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Bryan Bird
McLeod Seacoast nurse anesthetist accused of stealing drugs from hospital
North Myrtle Beach police were called just before 12:45 a.m. to Sky Bar on Main Street for...
Police arrest 8 people after ‘large fight’ at Sky Bar in North Myrtle Beach
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
LIVE: Texas gunman warned online he was going to shoot up school
Traffic warning for North Myrtle Beach Wednesday evening

Latest News

Red Snapper.
New South Carolina law opens iconic fish to anglers
St. Pauls police step up presence at schools following Texas elementary school shooting
North Myrtle Beach residents, leaders celebrate city’s 50th birthday
NGOs conduct North Myrtle Beach resident survey for City’s master plan
.
VIDEO: NGOs conduct North Myrtle Beach resident survey for City’s master plan