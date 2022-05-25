42nd annual Black Pearl Bike Fest starts Friday

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The 42nd annual Memorial Day Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival in Atlantic Beach begins Friday.

Originated by the Carolina Knight Riders in 1980 with just 100 bikers, family and friends, the 2022 Festival will celebrate the biking community, highlight the history of the Memorial Day Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival as a part of the historic community of Atlantic Beach fabric and provide a variety of family entertainment.

This year’s festival, the first after two years of cancellation due to COVID shutdowns, is expected to draw thousands of visitors to Atlantic Beach who will enrich the entire Grand Strand culturally and economically.

Highlights of the weekend include:

Friday, May 27

Memorial Day Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival Opening and musical celebration

Saturday, May 28

Commemorative Motorcycle Ride with the Carolina Knight Riders, Oral History and Reflections with the Knight Riders, Bike Judging Parade, the Trophy Celebration

Sunday, May 29

Gospel Explosion, Fashion Show and Finale Mix and Mingle BikerParade

The festival will include oral history recordings, vendor displays and family entertainment.

