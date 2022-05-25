Submit a Tip
40+ new jobs coming to Georgetown County with distribution center

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - More than 40 new jobs are coming to Georgetown County with a $7.4 million distribution center for WingIts.

“South Carolina has enjoyed record-breaking economic growth over the last few years, and today’s announcement furthers that momentum,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “This $7.4 million investment and more than 40 new jobs will make a significant impact in Georgetown County, and we are looking foward to a successful business partnership with WingIts for many years to come.”

WingIts® is a designer and manufacturer of bathroom accessories, fastening systems and Americans with Disabilities (ADA)-compliant products.

The company announced plans Wednesday to establish operations in Georgetown County.

“WingIts is excited to call the Palmetto State, the town of Andrews and Georgetown County home to our new 50,000-square-foot North American distribution center,” WingIts President Tom Murphy said. “The Georgetown County Economic Development and the S.C. Department of Commerce teams helped make this property acquisition a smart move and easy business decision for us as we continue our successful journey and expansion. We look forward to joining the state and the local community and to many years of success in South Carolina.”

Located at 259 Technology Drive in Andrews, WingIts’ Georgetown County facility will serve as the company’s primary distribution, fulfillment and final assembly operation for North America.

The company also has future plans to move the manufacturing of its newest innovation – patented structural solid surface bathroom accessories and shelves – to this new facility.

WingIts’ new facility is expected to be operational in August 2022.

Those interested in joining the WingIts team should email resumes to hr@wingits.com.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $200,000 Set-Aside grant to Georgetown County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.

