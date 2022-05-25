1 hurt in Marion County shooting, deputies investigating

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in part of the Pee Dee on Wednesday, according to authorities.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home in the area of Foxboro Road and Bluff Road at around 11:40 a.m. after reports that someone had been shot.

A male gunshot victim was found at the scene and was reported to have non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials also said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 843-423-4594 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-274-6372.

