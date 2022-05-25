Submit a Tip
1 hurt in boat crash on Intracoastal Waterway

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a boat crash in the Myrtle Beach area on Wednesday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the wreck on the Intracoastal Waterway near 910 Watertown Avenue at around 1:30 p.m.

Officials added the wreck involved a boat and a mile marker.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital. No additional details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resouces is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

