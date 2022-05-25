1 hurt in boat crash on Intracoastal Waterway

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a boat crash in the Myrtle Beach area on Wednesday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the wreck on the Intracoastal Waterway near 910 Watertown Avenue at around 1:30 p.m.

Officials added the wreck involved a boat and a mile marker.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital. No additional details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resouces is investigating.

