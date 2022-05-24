Traffic warning for North Myrtle Beach Wednesday evening
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - There may be traffic in North Myrtle Beach Wednesday evening when crews will relocate a house down North Ocean Blvd.
North Myrtle Beach says crews will move the house from the 700 block of North Ocean Boulevard in the City limits to a lot off SC 90 in Horry County.
The transport will start on Wednesday at 7 p.m. and is expected to take 45 minutes to one hour.
North Myrtle Beach says the route of travel is:
· South on North Ocean Boulevard to 2nd Avenue North
· 2nd Avenue North to Highway 17 North
· Highway 17 North to SC 9
· SC 9 to SC 90 destination
North Myrtle Beach Police officers along with Horry County Deputies will assist with traffic during this time.
