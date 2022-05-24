Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

South Carolina 5th most dangerous state for bicyclist, research says

bicyclist
(Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina is the fifth most dangerous state to be a bicyclist, according to new research by personal injury law firm Dolman Law.

The firm studied data over 10 years from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to see which state had the highest percentage of cyclist deaths according to the population and South Carolina ranks in fifth place.

We’re told South Carolina has three and half deaths per 100,000 after 178 total bicyclist fatalities between 2010 and 2019. Throughout the 10 year study, the state has seen the average number of bicyclist deaths rising each year.

In South Carolina, bicyclists must use dedicated bicycle lanes, however, they must ride as close to the right side of the road as possible if there is no bicycle lane present or if there is only an adjacent recreational bicycle path available.

Here’s a look at how other states ranked:

RankStateBicyclist deaths per 100,000Total bicyclist deaths (10 years)Population
1Florida6.18134121,670,000
2Louisiana4.52104,659,978
3Arizona3.692657,171,646
4Delaware3.5134967,171
5South Carolina3.51785,084,127
6California3.42135539,557,045
7New Mexico2.91612,095,428
8Michigan2.552559,995,915
9Colorado2.421385,695,564
10Nevada2.27693,034,392

“As more of us take up biking, whether it’s to go to work, for leisure to spend time with our families, we should pay attention to the safety figures and laws that protect us and our children,” a spokesperson from Dolman Law said. “... the high number of bicyclist fatalities, which is still growing each year, shows that there is still more work that needs to be done to make traveling safe. While some states have taken comprehensive measures to make bicycling a viable method of transport, others still have a long way to go before bicycling can be a safe option for people of all ages.”

MORE NEWS: Deputies arrest man after syringes loaded with meth found during traffic stop

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach police were called just before 12:45 a.m. to Sky Bar on Main Street for...
Police arrest 8 people after ‘large fight’ at Sky Bar in North Myrtle Beach
Magnifying glass on blue background.
SLED, sheriff’s office investigating S.C. man’s death after found with clothes shredded, bite marks
Best of the Grand Strand
Bryan Bird
McLeod Seacoast nurse anesthetist accused of stealing drugs from hospital
Man dies after ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Another above normal season is expected.
FIRST ALERT: NOAA issues 2022 hurricane season outlook
Bryan Bird
McLeod Seacoast nurse anesthetist accused of stealing drugs from hospital
Rick Spinrad, NOAA administrator, says to expect another busy hurricane season.
Stormy repeat: NOAA predicts busy Atlantic hurricane season
.
VIDEO: McLeod Seacoast nurse anesthetist accused of stealing drugs from hospital
Another chance for storms this evening
FIRST ALERT: Another round of pop-up storms this evening