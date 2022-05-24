Submit a Tip
McLeod Seacoast nurse anesthetist accused of stealing drugs from hospital

Bryan Bird
Bryan Bird(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A nurse anesthetist is accused of stealing drugs while he worked at a hospital in Little River.

Bryan Bird, 48, was arrested on Monday and faces several charges including eight counts of theft of controlled substances.

Arrest warrants obtained by WMBF News show that while working as a certified registered nurse anesthetist at McLeod Seacoast Hospital in March and April, he stole controlled substances, including fentanyl and hydromorphone. The DEA shows that hydromorphone is up to eight times more potent than morphine.

Bird is also accused of falsely documenting quantities of drugs for multiple patients.

He has been released from jail on a $15,000 bond.

WMBF News has reached out to McLeod Hospital to get information on Bird’s employment with the hospital system. We’re waiting to hear back.

