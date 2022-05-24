Submit a Tip
Lake City teen charged with assault and battery of elderly victim

Jennifer Elizabeth Gomilar
Jennifer Elizabeth Gomilar(Lake City Police)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Lake City 17-year-old was arrested for the alleged assault and battery of an elderly victim on Monday.

Lake City Police Department arrested Jennifer Elizabeth Gomilar for the second-degree assault and battery by mob, a felony, of an elderly victim at the Hibbett Sports store in Lake City.

Gomilar, 17, along with a juvenile co-defendant, was identified on video assaulting the victim.

She was transported to the Florence County Detention Center in Effingham and released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

The incident remains under investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

Please contact the Lake City Police Department, (843) 374-5411, or Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-TIPS, with any information related to this incident.

