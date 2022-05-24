Submit a Tip
Horry County school board approves preliminary budget, public hearing set for June 6

Horry County Schools and city in disagreement over possibility of new school in Market Common
By Katie Powell
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Story courtesy of My Horry News

The Horry County Board of Education gave preliminary approval Monday to the school district’s proposed $890.7 million budget.

A public hearing and final budget vote are set for June 6.

Chief Financial Officer John Gardner said district officials are still awaiting word from lawmakers in Columbia about state funding, which would only impact revenue brought into the district, not any of the district expenditures.

The district plans to use $17.6 million of their reserve funds to meet the approved budget. However, district officials said this move will still provide adequate reserves for the next school year.

Some budget highlights include a STEP (longevity) increase or a 2% raise for all regular school district employees, including teachers, totaling $7.3 million.

Teachers also should see a $2,000 salary increase. That will go to speech therapists, occupational and physical therapists, orientation and mobility instructors, audiologists, psychologists and school nurses, too.

Bus drivers will see a state-mandated base salary increase of 8%.

