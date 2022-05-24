Submit a Tip
Getting ready for Memorial Day weekend with Coastal Grand Mall

By Halley Murrow
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Memorial Day weekend means a lot of us hit the beach or waterway here along the Grand Strand.

Coastal Grand Mall has a wide array of items that will come in handy!

We loved checking out some great looks for the weekend. Plus, we found out about some things that you might actually need.

Come along with us!

For a break down of these vacation must haves, you can visit their website here.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

