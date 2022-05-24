Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Georgetown County FD puts one ambulance on break due to staff shortage

By Eric Richards
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Fire and EMS Department is having to make the difficult decision to down an ambulance periodically.

Assistant Fire Chief Tony Hucks says it’s due to staffing issues that have been ongoing for a while.

“Some days with people working over due to lack of staffing, sometimes we have to go down a truck,” said Hucks. “After people work so many hours. Safely, we can’t work them with so many hours.”

In addition to overtime, the Department has had to reallocate resources among the eight firehouses in the County. Currently, they are in need of more Paramedics, who have a higher level of training, to staff the ambulances.

“Unfortunately being that we have more EMTs than Paramedics, that results in putting BLS units on the streets to cover,” Hucks said.

There is a fresh batch of EMTs and Paramedics currently training, but it will be a while before they hit the road.

“When we do have lack of staffing, we do have to go down our basic 10 truck, is what we call it here at headquarters and unfortunately that has happened,” Hucks said. “We’ve got some folks in EMT school right now. We must get them through here soon.”

Hucks says if you call 9-1-1 in Georgetown County, response times are not affected by the shortage.

“We’re doing everything we can to keep trucks on the road and we have very well-trained and competent people coming to them,” said Hucks. “And we do have paramedics, that can come in need in the event that they do need advanced care.”

Georgetown County Fire & EMS are still looking for new EMTs and Paramedics. If you are interested, you are encouraged to apply.

No experience is necessary. They will provide the training you need. For more information on how to apply click here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach police were called just before 12:45 a.m. to Sky Bar on Main Street for...
Police arrest 8 people after ‘large fight’ at Sky Bar in North Myrtle Beach
Serious injuries reported after vehicle collides with tree, catches fire in Loris
1 dead after vehicle collides with tree, catches fire in Loris
Best of the Grand Strand
Magnifying glass on blue background.
SLED, sheriff’s office investigating S.C. man’s death after found with clothes shredded, bite marks

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Georgetown County FD put one ambulance on break due to staff shortage
The paid parking season returns to Myrtle Beach on March 1. (Source: City of Myrtle Beach...
Myrtle Beach parking fees could go up to $3 per hour in downtown
Infant formula is still hard to come by in many parts of the country, including in South...
Additional infant options from nonprofit, government open up for SC families amid formula shortage
Woman Helps Community by Giving Free Vegetables
Grand Strand woman uses garden to help families struggling with grocery inflation