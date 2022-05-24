FIRST ALERT: NOAA issues 2022 hurricane season outlook

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued its outlook for the 2022 hurricane season.

The latest outlook from NOAA released today shows the likelihood of another above normal hurricane season in the Atlantic. The report stated that forecasters “are predicting above-average hurricane activity this year — which would make it the seventh consecutive above-average hurricane season. NOAA’s outlook for the 2022 predicts a 65% chance of an above-normal season, a 25% chance of a near-normal season and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.”

Another above normal season is expected. (WMBF)

The forecast calls for 14 to 21 named storms, 6 to 10 hurricanes, and 3 to 6 major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher). In an average year, the Atlantic produces 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.

The report stated that “the increased activity anticipated this hurricane season is attributed to several climate factors, including the ongoing La Nina that is likely to persist throughout the hurricane season, warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds and an enhanced west African monsoon. An enhanced west African monsoon supports stronger African Easterly Waves, which seed many of the strongest and longest lived hurricanes during most seasons. "

“Early preparation and understanding your risk is key to being hurricane resilient and climate-ready,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. “Throughout the hurricane season, NOAA experts will work around-the-clock to provide early and accurate forecasts and warnings that communities in the path of storms can depend on to stay informed.”

Names for the 2022 hurricane season. (WMBF)

