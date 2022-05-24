Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: NOAA issues 2022 hurricane season outlook

By Jamie Arnold
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued its outlook for the 2022 hurricane season.

The latest outlook from NOAA released today shows the likelihood of another above normal hurricane season in the Atlantic. The report stated that forecasters “are predicting above-average hurricane activity this year — which would make it the seventh consecutive above-average hurricane season. NOAA’s outlook for the 2022 predicts a 65% chance of an above-normal season, a 25% chance of a near-normal season and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.”

Another above normal season is expected.
Another above normal season is expected.(WMBF)

The forecast calls for 14 to 21 named storms, 6 to 10 hurricanes, and 3 to 6 major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher). In an average year, the Atlantic produces 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.

The report stated that “the increased activity anticipated this hurricane season is attributed to several climate factors, including the ongoing La Nina that is likely to persist throughout the hurricane season, warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds and an enhanced west African monsoon. An enhanced west African monsoon supports stronger African Easterly Waves, which seed many of the strongest and longest lived hurricanes during most seasons. "

“Early preparation and understanding your risk is key to being hurricane resilient and climate-ready,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. “Throughout the hurricane season, NOAA experts will work around-the-clock to provide early and accurate forecasts and warnings that communities in the path of storms can depend on to stay informed.”

Names for the 2022 hurricane season.
Names for the 2022 hurricane season.(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach police were called just before 12:45 a.m. to Sky Bar on Main Street for...
Police arrest 8 people after ‘large fight’ at Sky Bar in North Myrtle Beach
Magnifying glass on blue background.
SLED, sheriff’s office investigating S.C. man’s death after found with clothes shredded, bite marks
Best of the Grand Strand
Bryan Bird
McLeod Seacoast nurse anesthetist accused of stealing drugs from hospital
Man dies after ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Another chance for storms this evening
FIRST ALERT: Another round of pop-up storms this evening
Rick Spinrad, NOAA administrator, says to expect another busy hurricane season.
Atlantic hurricane season will be busy, NOAA predicts
.
Hurricane Center: Information about shelters
.
Hurricane Center: Where should you evacuate to for a hurricane?