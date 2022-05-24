FIRST ALERT: Humid day ahead, another round of showers & storms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Plenty of humidity lingers around with another round of showers and storms later today.

TODAY

Here's a look at the planner for today. (WMBF)

A stalled out front will provide another round of warm & humid conditions today. Highs on the beaches will climb into the lower 80s today under a mix of sun and clouds. As we go further inland, temperatures will reach the mid-upper 80s. Rain chances today are higher for the Grand Strand, compared to inland areas due to the position of the front and where it’s stalled out.

The best chance for showers and storms today will be along the Grand Strand. (WMBF)

As the low pressure system moves further northeast today, the front will have nowhere to go but south toward the beaches, acting as a firing mechanism for showers and storms this afternoon and into the evening hours. Meanwhile, inland the trigger will be a little less effective, hence the lower rain chances this afternoon.

A LEVEL one severe weather risk is out for today or a very low threat for a strong or severe storm. (WMBF)

While another chance of a strong storm or two cannot be ruled out, better ingredients for a strong storm look to be up near Cape Fear and across North Carolina. Even then, it’s just a LEVEL 1 severe weather risk or a very low chance for severe weather.

TOMORROW

Temperatures will fall into the mid-upper 60s tonight, providing for a comfortable start to the day on Wednesday. An area of high pressure will be situated just offshore but our next system will already start to push in from the west across the Mississippi.

Highs will be slightly cooler tomorrow with an isolated shower chance at 20%. (WMBF)

Highs will stay in the lower 80s for Wednesday with the middle 80s inland. That area of high pressure should keep rain chances limited for both tomorrow and Thursday. Rain chances are at 20% for both days with temperatures remaining pretty steady.

FRIDAY’S COLD FRONT

A decent amount of rain looks likely for now on Friday. We need to keep an eye on the data for any changes. (WMBF)

An incoming system across the plains will move toward the Carolinas over the next couple of days. This chance of rain looks promising, especially for our area under drought conditions. We still want to keep an eye on the latest data over the next few days. For now, models are consistent on showers and storms becoming pretty common by Friday. Timing is still being worked out but we have bumped rain chances up to 60% on Friday. The timing of the cold front will dictate the holiday weekend. As of right now, we have Saturday dry with an isolated shower chance both Sunday and Monday.

