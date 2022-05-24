Entire 2022 class at St. Aug accepted into college; over $9M in scholarships
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The St. Augustine High School class of 2022 has much more to celebrate than just graduation.
School leaders say all 100 graduates have been accepted into a college or university. One of the graduates is entering the military ranks.
In total, St. Aug grads selected 33 different schools at which they will continue their education.
Graduates also received a combined $9.2 million in scholarship aid.
“Straight out of the 7th ward of New Orleans,” one parent, Kara Kentner tweeted with a video of students and Mardi Gras Indians dancing on graduation day. “Let that make headlines! Dance!”
Fifty-five St. Aug grads will stay in Louisiana for college. The other 45% of graduates will be attending college or university out of state.
St. Aug’s 68th annual commencement ceremony was held on Wed., May 18. Michael Blake was the school’s guest speaker.
