Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Man tries to steal firetruck while crews battle fire

By Chris Carter and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – A man is in custody after officials say he tried to steal a firetruck Saturday while crews were working to extinguish a fire in Arkansas.

Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said 34-year-old Freddie William English tried to jump into the truck while firefighters were working to put out a fire at a debris pile left behind from a December 2021 tornado.

KAIT news cameras were rolling as English jumped into the truck, and several firefighters tackled English before he could get away.

English is charged with breaking and entering a vehicle and terrorist threatening.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach police were called just before 12:45 a.m. to Sky Bar on Main Street for...
Police arrest 8 people after ‘large fight’ at Sky Bar in North Myrtle Beach
Magnifying glass on blue background.
SLED, sheriff’s office investigating S.C. man’s death after found with clothes shredded, bite marks
Best of the Grand Strand
Bryan Bird
McLeod Seacoast nurse anesthetist accused of stealing drugs from hospital
Man dies after ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Pastor John Lowe admitted to an affair in front of the congregation before resigning Sunday....
Pastor confesses to affair in front of congregation; woman gets him to admit she was 16
FILE - White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House...
Ex-White House press secretary Jen Psaki hired by MSNBC
A woman says she shot and killed an intruder at her Florida home.
Woman recalls shooting, killing intruder at Florida home
A due to limited supplies sign is shown on the baby formula shelf at a grocery store Tuesday,...
US safety, savings rules set stage for baby formula shortage