BraVa Med Spa offers a wide array of services to help you look and feel your best

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - What started four years ago as solely Palmetto Express Clinic to offer affordable healthcare, has grown to include an entire Med Spa.

Veteran owned and operated, you feel at home as soon as you walk in the door at BraVa Med Spa. We loved learning about their EmSculpt Neo, Botox and fillers, laser treatments, and more!

Come along with us to get a look inside the treatment rooms.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.