Troopers report 12 deadly crashes on S.C. roads over weekend; 3 in Grand Strand, Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a dozen deadly crashes along South Carolina roads, just before kicking off the busy summer travel season.

The agency announced between 6 p.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, there were 12 people killed in crashes. Two of those happened in Horry County and one in Florence County.

On Friday, 31-year-old SanJuan Martinez died while driving a work van in the area of Highway 501 and D Street in the Conway area. Investigators said he drove the van off the road, overcorrected and went off the right side of the road before hitting a ditch and overturning.

Then on Saturday, one person died when an SUV ran off Box Highway and hit several mailboxes before overturning. The Florence County coroner has not released that person’s name.

And one person died Sunday afternoon when a Mazda ran off Highway 19 in the Loris area, hit a tree and caught fire. The Horry County coroner’s office has not released the person’s name.

Prior to 6 p.m. Friday, there were also three deadly crashes involving motorcycles in Horry County.

