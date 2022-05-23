UofSC Gamecock quarterbacks host football camp over the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Current South Carolina quarterback and Myrtle Beach High School graduate Luke Doty partnered with former Gamecock quarterback Connor Shaw to host the Luke Doty Football Camp over the weekend at Ashley Booth Field in Myrtle Beach.

“We partner with a lot of the Girls and Boys Clubs around the state and it’s important for us to try to hit different cities and this year, utilize name, image and likeness to partner with some of the high character students athletes at South Carolina,” said Shaw who was the starting quarterback at South Campolina from 2011-2013.

The South Carolina athletes put on a football skills camp for all positions for kids ages 6-13.

Shaw founded Shaw Camps back in 2019.

“He put all this together,” said Luke Doty about Shaw. “You know I can’t thank him and the sponsors enough for all they’ve done. It’s just a dream come true to be out here and help him out because it’s something he’s passionate about and something I’m passionate about.”

The quarterbacks hope that camps like this can inspire kids across the palmetto state.

“If they can see it be done from someone from their hometown,” said Shaw. “I mean Luke started on this field before it was turf. He just talked about to the kids that this was grass and dirt when he was six years old and had big dreams and big goals. For them, for the kids to hear that who are from Myrtle Beach who cares about Myrtle Beach, who cares about Luke, sees Luke every Saturday playing ball. It plants a seed.”

Doty hopes this camp is something they can bring back to the area in the future.

“It’s a dream come true and it’s awesome to come back and see that and to be a part fo something that’s bigger than me,” said Doty.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.