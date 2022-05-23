Report: Man was body surfing before ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A police report is providing new details on the moments before and after a water rescue in North Myrtle Beach, where a man, unfortunately, lost his life.

The report states that police received a call just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday from a lifeguard stating that a person was pulled from the water in the area of 16th Avenue South.

When officers arrived, they saw a beachgoer performing chest compressions on the man, while the lifeguard gave air with a bag valve mask.

The officer attempted to use an AED on the man, but it was advised that no shock was needed and CPR was resumed until EMS arrived on the scene and took the man to the hospital.

Two men who knew the victim told officers that he had been body surfing and staying in waist-deep water, according to the report. They said they left the water to get a drink and when they last saw him in the ocean he was OK.

Other witnesses told police that they saw him face down in the water and another person next to him pulled him onto the beach.

The man later died at the hospital.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not released the man’s name.

We will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.

