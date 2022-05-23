Submit a Tip
Police arrest 8 people after ‘large fight’ at Sky Bar in North Myrtle Beach

North Myrtle Beach police were called just before 12:45 a.m. to Sky Bar on Main Street for reports of a large fight involving multiple groups.(Source: MyHorryNews)
By WMBF News Staff
May. 23, 2022
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A large fight at a popular North Myrtle Beach hangout led to the arrests of eight people, according to incident reports.

North Myrtle Beach police were called just before 12:45 a.m. Sunday to Sky Bar on Main Street for reports of a large fight involving multiple groups.

According to multiple incident reports, the fight started inside the bar. Officers said security had flagged them down to help break it up.

“Upon making entry multiple individuals were observed in combative behavior,” according to one incident report.

Police were able to separate the parties and escort them out of the building, but the fighting continued outside of the bar.

At one point, officers heard a possible gunshot next to the Sky Bar at the Fat Harold location.

Once the crowd dispersed and arrests were made, police checked the area and found a spent round and an unspent round near the rear of the building. There were no reported injuries from the shooting.

According to reports obtained by WMBF News, eight people were arrested and charged in connection to the fight.

The arrests and charges are below:

  • John Kenneth Locklear, Lumberton – Breach of peace
  • Samuel Tray Locklear, Maxton – Public disorderly/public intoxication
  • Nacoma Oxendine, Pembroke – Public disorderly/public intoxication
  • Cody Lynn Carter, Lumberton – Public disorderly/public intoxication
  • Jimmie Wilson Hunt Jr., Pembroke – Public disorderly/public intoxication
  • Destiny Locklear, Lumberton – Public disorderly/public intoxication
  • Kyran Shad Locklear, Maxton – Public disorderly/public intoxication
  • Haley Breanna Locklear Henderson, Lumberton – Public disorderly/public intoxication

All eight suspects are out of jail on bail.

