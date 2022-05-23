One arrested, two wanted in connection to April shootout in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – Marion police are searching for two people who they said were involved in a shootout.

Officers were called on April 29 to the 1100 block of Bluff Road for a shots fired call. When police arrived, they weren’t able to locate anyone but did find multiple shell casings near an apartment.

During the investigations, officers discovered that 34-year-old Antoine Killings fired several shots at a car occupied by 27-year-old Lequintay Worley. Police said 19-year-old Tay’shawn Bethea was also with Killings and also tried to shoot Worley.

Antoine Killings (Source: Marion Police Department)

Investigators said Worley also fired multiple shots at Killings and Bethea.

No one was hurt in the shootings.

Killings was arrested on Friday and faces several charges including attempted murder and discharging firearms in the city. He has been denied bond on the attempted murder charge.

Police are still searching for Worley and Bethea. Both are wanted on several charges including attempted murder and discharging firearms in the city.

Anyone with information on Worley and Bethea’s whereabouts is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 843-423-8616.

