Myrtle Beach area gas prices rose 14 cents over past week, experts say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Many drivers have felt the pain at the pump over the past week in the Myrtle Beach area.

According to GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of gas rose 14.5 cents in the last week, making the average about $4.26 per gallon.

Myrtle Beach area gas prices are 48.9 cents higher than they were a month ago, and $1.44 per gallon higher than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Myrtle Beach was priced at $4.09 per gallon and the most expensive was $4.39 per gallon.

“Gasoline prices surged over the last week to new record highs, but have finally started to slow their rise with diesel also finally cooling off,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the coast isn’t clear yet, and prices will be at their highest Memorial Day level ever, I’m hopeful that we could avoid a dreaded national average of $5 per gallon this year. Whether or not we’re able to depends on Americans cutting demand in the face of sky-high prices.”

The national average price of gas stands at $4.57 per gallon and in South Carolina the average price is $4.26 per gallon.

