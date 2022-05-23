Submit a Tip
Miss Myrtle Beach, Lt. Gov. join beach sweep to ‘Keep Myrtle Beach Beautiful’

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Keep Myrtle Beach Beautiful (KMMB) and PalmettoPride teamed with S.C. Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and Miss Myrtle Beach Brooke Vu for a beach cleanup event along the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk on Monday.

“Keep Myrtle Beach Beautiful is honored to have Lt. Gov. Evette and Miss Myrtle Beach Brooke Vu join us for this special beach sweep along Myrtle Beach’s famous boardwalk. Along with their participation, we’re asking local businesses, nonprofit organizations, church groups and members of the community to come out and volunteer,” said KMMB Executive Director Diana Greene.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce teamed up with Palmetto Pride and Keep America Beautiful in 2021 to launch the “Keep Myrtle Beach Beautiful” program.

Anyone interested in learning more about participating in “Keep Myrtle Beach Beautiful,” can contact KeepMyrtleBeachBeautiful@VisitMyrtleBeach.com

