Investigators identify Newberry County teens killed in weekend shootings

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Over the weekend multiple teens were killed in Newberry County in shootings. Investigators provided an update on the case Monday in a conference at 1 p.m. Newberry County Coroner Laura G. Kneece identified the four teens during Monday’s conference.

The four teens identified were:

Mykain Davis, 16

Jahquindon Toland, 18

Jhisere Robinson, 15

Sonterrious Davis, 19

Mayor of the City of Newberry, Foster Senn opened remarks, ““We are greatly saddened and extend our sympathies to the families.” Senn explained that multiple law enforcement agencies, members of government and school administrators had been holding meetings to discuss the shootings.

Chief of Newberry Police Kevin Goodman explained the events of the weekend.

On Saturday at 12:01 a.m. law enforcement was called to the scene of a shooting on Wise St. The victim was the 16-year-old Mykain Davis, who later died of his injuries.

Sunday afternoon at around 2:51 p.m. law enforcement was called to the 2400 block of Eleanor St. on another shooting. The two streets are in the same neighborhood and the shootings were within half a mile of each other.

Investigators said Sunday’s shooting involved three teenagers and that their ages ranged from 15 to 19.

The weekend’s violence left four teenagers dead in total. Initial investigation found the victims all knew each other. “They were friends,” said Goodman.

Goodman explained as a long term resident of Newberry, “I am in disbelief and I hurt to the core.”

He said of the recent spike in violence, “We are losing our young people at an alarming rate.” Goodman said to the community, “I’m here for you and we have to do better.”

Administrators at Newberry County High School announced Sunday evening a move to E-learning for Monday. They said it was a move out of an abundance of caution and that no direct threat was presented.

Currently no suspects or persons of interest have been announced. Investigators are working to determine if the shootings are connected.

This is a developing story and WIS will update it as we learn new information.

