Grand Strand woman uses garden to help families struggling with grocery inflation

GRAND STRAND, S.C. (WMBF) - One resident is trying to help as many families as she can by giving away the vegetables she’s grown over the year.

Jan Ryerson started to build a small farm in her backyard when she was bound inside her house due to the COVID pandemic.

Over time, she grew bell peppers, potatoes, cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, and pumpkins. Along with her crops, she bought many flowers so her vegetables could be pollinated.

Her biggest crop over the years is tomatoes.

“I grew two tomatoes and I got 500 tomatoes off of them. That’s a family. You can feed a family for the whole year,” Ryerson said.

Just this year, she gave out approximately a thousand tomatoes to families who needed food on their table during the vegetable inflation.

“Prices are so high. Inflation is coming and it’s going to keep coming. It seems like there’s no end to it. By growing your own produce, you will save money that you can use on your children and other things that you need that you can’t help,” Ryerson said “Inflation is coming and it’s going to keep coming,”

According to the US Department of Agriculture, farm-level vegetable prices increased by 42.4 percent in March 2022 and reached 81.5 percent above the prices observed in March 2021. Farm-level vegetable prices are expected to rise by 8.0 to 11.0 percent in 2022.

Ryerson’s act of kindness has lifted a burden on many people, including her neighbor Mary Ann Etzler.

“I don’t have to go to the store to buy my own tomatoes. I go right out the back door and there they are, “said Etzler.

Ryerson said she is looking to create a class on how you can benefit from creating your own small farm in your garden to save money from the grocery stores. If you would like to contact her, you can click here.

