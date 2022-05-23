Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Getting ready for CCMF with Thistle & Clover Specialty Boutique in Downtown Conway

By Halley Murrow
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Yee haw, y’all! The Carolina Country Music Festival in Myrtle Beach is just around the corner. If you’re looking for the perfect outfits, Thistle & Clover Specialty Boutique is a must try.

We loved playing dress up with our friend Karen. Locally owned and operated, you’ll find everything from clothing to accessories, boots, cowgirl hats, and more.

Come along with us!

For more information, you can visit their website here.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach
Serious injuries reported after vehicle collides with tree, catches fire in Loris
1 dead after vehicle collides with tree, catches fire in Loris
Best of the Grand Strand
Sha’Neal Brown, 18, graduated posthumously from Eau Claire High School.
High school student allegedly killed by father to be awarded posthumous diploma
1 hurt in Highway 544 crash, officials say
1 hurt in Highway 544 crash, officials say

Latest News

Vacation Myrtle Beach
Where to stay for CCMF with Vacation Myrtle Beach
.
Grand Strand Today - Vacation Myrtle Beach
.
Grand Strand Today - Thistle and Clover Boutique - Part 2
.
Grand Strand Today - Thistle and Clover Boutique - Part 1