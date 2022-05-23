FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers & storms to start the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A nice organized low pressure system moving through Florida will pump in plenty of moisture for the Carolinas these next two days. This will lead to more cloud cover and scattered showers and storms for our forecast as we begin the new work week.

TODAY

Highs will reach the lower 80s today with a 40% chance of rain. (WMBF)

Get ready for a warm and humid start to the week. Highs will climb into the lower 80s today on the beaches with the mid-upper 80s the further inland you go. More clouds will be around today but the humidity will remain high as you head out the door and go throughout your Monday. We’re dry for the first half of the day before scattered showers and storms move in for the afternoon and evening.

A level one risk for a strong storm or two is out for today. It's not a slam dunk forecast but showers and storms are expected to be strong to our west and weaken as they move in. (WMBF)

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted our area under a LEVEL 1 severe weather risk for today. Models continue to hint at a strong line of storms to our west but show a weakening trend as the line of storms moves into the area. If the weakening trend wasn’t consistent across the board, there’s no doubt that we have a higher threat for strong to severe storms. Instead, our chances remain isolated with storms moving in from the west and approaching Horry County through the evening.

A round of showers and storms will move in this afternoon with the best chances inland today. A good chance many of you on the beaches don't see rain today. (WMBF)

There’s quite a difference in the rain chances today. The further inland you go, the more rain you will see today and we have bumped our rain chances up to reflect that. Inland areas will hold onto a 60% chance of showers and storms. As we go closer to the beaches today, rain chances remain scattered with a 40% chance of showers this evening. There’s a good chance some of you on the beaches don’t see rainfall today. If that’s the case for your area, don’t worry! We have some more rain chances arriving for the area on Tuesday.

A round of showers will move in but weaken in strength for the evening. (WMBF)

TOMORROW

Muggy throughout the day with showers and storms through your Tuesday. (WMBF)

Our forecast continues to have a summer feel to it for the middle of the week. Moisture will linger through the middle of the week and provide for another round of showers on Tuesday. In fact, the best chance for rainfall on Tuesday look to shift for those areas along the Grand Strand with a 40% chance of showers and storms.

A round of showers and storms tomorrow with a 40% chance of rain. (WMBF)

Highs on Tuesday will reach the low-mid 80s with more clouds and another round of rainfall.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY

Drier air aloft will make rainfall tough to come by for Wednesday and Thursday even though we have plenty of low level moisture. Because of this, highs will remain warm and muggy with readings in the low-mid 80s but rain chances will be only at 20% for Wednesday and Thursday.

Dry air aloft will keep rain chances limited for the middle of the week before a cold front moves in for Friday. (WMBF)

You have to look toward Friday for our next best chance of rainfall. An associated cold front will bring another round of showers and storms into the area on Friday. Highs will reach the low-mid 80s again on Friday before showers and storms increase to 40%. It’s not a slam dunk forecast yet, but most models have widespread rain of some fashion through Friday afternoon and into the evening hours. Timing will determine the amount of rainfall and who sees what. Let’s get a few more runs of data in before we fine tune that weekend forecast for you. An earlier arrival of the cold front would keep Saturday and Sunday dry but also make Friday a soggier day.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.