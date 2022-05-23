Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky’s Noah Thompson wins American Idol!

WYMT Weekend Edition News at 11 p.m.
By Dakota Makres and Zak Hawke
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (WYMT) - Lawrence County native Noah Thompson is taking home the grand prize!

Thompson won American Idol’s 20th season.

This makes him the first American Idol winner from Eastern Kentucky.

A watch party was held Sunday night in Louisa at The Garden Theater. That is where Thompson first found out he would audition for American Idol. One of his friends convinced him to go on the show.

”We knew it was happening, and we knew how scared he was because it was happening,” said Vice President of Marketing with Addiction Recovery Care, Vanessa Keeton. “We heard about it, you know, from the projects, what Arthur was doing.”

The Lawrence County native built a dedicated following, starting with his neighbors in Louisa.

“He’s really big. It’s kind of odd for someone from our town to be really big like this,” said fan Addison Sweeney. “It’s a really good opportunity for everyone to hear about our town.”

Lawrence County Tourism officials said people know Louisa now, with many being there since the homecoming party.

“It’s been crazy really since day one,” said Wes Kingsmore, Chairman of the Lawrence County Tourism Commission. “But probably the last two weeks has really gotten nuts.”

Sunday night, Thompson competed in the Top 3 for a shot at winning a large crash prize and a life-changing record deal.

“I think it’s just that he’s so genuine,” said fan Victoria Penix. “He’s got a great voice, don’t get me wrong, he’s amazing but everybody just falls for that heart and how sweet he is in all situations.”

Noah Thompson’s American Idol journey may be finished, but the start of his career begins with the fans.

“I believe in Noah more than anyone else on the show. He’s such a great, down to Earth dude,” said fan Zachary Tate. “He really deserves it, he’s such a hard worker. I think it’s just a matter of time until the whole country realizes that.”

Congratulations, Noah from all of us at WYMT!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach
Serious injuries reported after vehicle collides with tree, catches fire in Loris
1 dead after vehicle collides with tree, catches fire in Loris
Best of the Grand Strand
Sha’Neal Brown, 18, graduated posthumously from Eau Claire High School.
High school student allegedly killed by father to be awarded posthumous diploma
1 hurt in Highway 544 crash, officials say
1 hurt in Highway 544 crash, officials say

Latest News

Magnifying glass on blue background.
SLED, sheriff’s office investigating S.C. man’s death after found with clothes shredded, bite marks
Investigators are now searching for two persons of interest in connection to a man's death.
Deputies ask for help identifying persons of interest in Robeson County death investigation
Myrtle Beach area gas prices rose 14 cents over past week, experts say
A round of showers and storms will move in this afternoon with the best chances inland today. A...
FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers & storms to start the week
Upstate entrepreneur makes shoes for swollen feet.
Woman’s swollen feet inspires award-winning idea for shoes