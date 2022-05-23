Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Deputies ask for help identifying persons of interest in Robeson County death investigation

Investigators are now searching for two persons of interest in connection to a man's death.
Investigators are now searching for two persons of interest in connection to a man's death.(Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying two persons of interest in a death investigation

Deputies were called around 12:45 a.m. Monday to a home in the 9300 block of Highway 130 Bypass in Fairmont for a report about a person who was shot.

When deputies arrived, they said they found one person dead inside the home, who was identified as 20-year-old Shawn Campbell.

Media Release Monday, May 23, 2022 On Monday, May 23, 2022 at approximately 12:45 am, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office...

Posted by Robeson County Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 23, 2022

Investigators are now searching for two persons of interest in connection to Campbell’s death.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigations Divisions. Fairmont police also responded to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach
Serious injuries reported after vehicle collides with tree, catches fire in Loris
1 dead after vehicle collides with tree, catches fire in Loris
Best of the Grand Strand
Sha’Neal Brown, 18, graduated posthumously from Eau Claire High School.
High school student allegedly killed by father to be awarded posthumous diploma
1 hurt in Highway 544 crash, officials say
1 hurt in Highway 544 crash, officials say

Latest News

Myrtle Beach area gas prices rose 14 cents over past week, experts say
A round of showers and storms will move in this afternoon with the best chances inland today. A...
FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers & storms to start the week
Upstate entrepreneur makes shoes for swollen feet.
Woman’s swollen feet inspires award-winning idea for shoes
VIDEO: Grand Strand program helps people with disabilities have a chance to surf
VIDEO: Grand Strand program helps people with disabilities have a chance to surf