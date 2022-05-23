Deputies ask for help identifying persons of interest in Robeson County death investigation

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying two persons of interest in a death investigation

Deputies were called around 12:45 a.m. Monday to a home in the 9300 block of Highway 130 Bypass in Fairmont for a report about a person who was shot.

When deputies arrived, they said they found one person dead inside the home, who was identified as 20-year-old Shawn Campbell.

Investigators are now searching for two persons of interest in connection to Campbell’s death.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigations Divisions. Fairmont police also responded to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.

