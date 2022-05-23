Clemson baseball player named ACC Player-of-the-Year

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Clemson baseball player has been named the 2022 ACC Player-of-the-Year.

Sophomore infielder Max Wagner becomes the 14th ACC Player-of-the-Year in Clemson’s program history and the first since Seth Beer in 2016.

Clemson Athletics says Wagner is hitting .379 with 26 homers, one triple, 15 doubles, 74 RBIs, 65 runs, a .867 slugging percentage, a .506 on-base percentage, and two steals in 56 games (52 starts) in 2022.

We’re told Wagner is among the national leaders in home runs, slugging percentage, and OPS, and he is tied for the ACC lead in homers. His 26 home runs, one behind the Tiger record of 27, are also tied for fourth-most in a season in ACC history.

Wagner has hit a home run every 7.5 at bats in 2022, well ahead of the school record of 8.9, and his .867 slugging percentage is also best in a season in school history. He has reached base via a hit, walk or hit-by-pitch in each of the last 40 games as well.

