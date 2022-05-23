2 teens charged with arson for two fires at same Georgetown house

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown police charged a 14-year-old and 15-year-old with arson for two house fires on Winyah Street.

According to the Georgetown Police Department, on May 3 and May 22, officers responded to 1920 Winyah St. in reference to a house fire.

The house was unoccupied and vacant at the time of both fires, the report states.

After canvassing the neighborhood and collecting evidence, it was determined that the fires were intentionally set.

One suspect was identified Sunday and taken into custody on Monday. As a result of that arrest, another suspect was identified and arrested.

Chief William Pierce wants to thank the community for their assistance in bringing this case to a successful conclusion.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.