1 dead after Saturday crash in Florence County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in the Pee Dee late Saturday, according to an official.

Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 11:55 p.m. on Box Highway.

Jones said a 2010 Jeep SUV was traveling east on the highway when it ran off the roadway to the left before striking several mailboxes and a ditch as it overturned.

The driver was taken to the hospital, where they died on Sunday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

