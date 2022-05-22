X-Con returns to Myrtle Beach after COVID-19 cancellations

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach’s annual comic book convention, X-Con World, is back after being canceled the past two years due to COVID-19.

The annual event featured special guests, comics, toys, costumes and art. Several businesses from the Grand Strand and beyond also took advantage of the opportunity to showcase their wares.

That includes Sonja White, owner of the Bounty Hunter’s Emporium located in Surfside Beach.

“Our focus is vintage collectibles. Toys and collectibles,” she said.

There were dozens of toys in her store, featuring characters from Marvel, Star Wars, various anime and other pop culture highlights.

While they may seem simple to some people, it’s a way for others to relive their childhood memories.

“To see other people, reflect on toys that they had is like putting a smile on their face basically,” White said.

The new owner of X-Con, Brad Miller, took over in January with this weekend marking his first time hosting a convention.

Miller also managed to get celebrities ranging from voice actors to more notable guests such as actress Naomi Grossman from “American Horror Story” and actor Warrington Gillette, who played the original Jason Voorhees in “Friday the 13th.”

It was a risk he took with an outpouring result.

“We are pretty happy,” said Miller. “Yesterday we were packed in here. A lot of positive feedback and positive response. I had one young lady tell me she traveled down from North Carolina, and she said it was better than she hoped it would be. I’m pretty happy about that.”

Vendors like White also weren’t going to miss out on the convention’s big return.

“X-Con is huge for us,” she said. “We are able to be here amongst the thousands of people that are coming to see us. Just be out there in the community. One big thing for us is supporting local and small businesses.”

Miller is looking to host a similar and smaller convention in the fall.

