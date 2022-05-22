Submit a Tip
SLED: Armed woman shot and killed by Upstate deputies

Shooting scene in Laurens County.
Shooting scene in Laurens County.(Fox Carolina News)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said they are investigating an officer-involved shooting that killed one person.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at around 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, on Old Stable Lane in Laurens.

According to SLED, deputies shot an armed woman, and she died at the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the woman or what led to the shooting. We will update this story as we learn more.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office also responded to this scene.

