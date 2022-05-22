Submit a Tip
Serious injuries reported after vehicle collides with tree, catches fire in Loris

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - At least one person was seriously hurt after a vehicle collided with a tree and caught fire Sunday in the Loris area.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the wreck, which happened on the 10000 block of West Highway 19, at 12:40 p.m.

The crash also involved an entrapment, according to officials.

Lanes of traffic are blocked and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

