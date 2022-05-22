Serious injuries reported after vehicle collides with tree, catches fire in Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - At least one person was seriously hurt after a vehicle collided with a tree and caught fire Sunday in the Loris area.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the wreck, which happened on the 10000 block of West Highway 19, at 12:40 p.m.

The crash also involved an entrapment, according to officials.

Lanes of traffic are blocked and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

