Man dies after ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man died after his body was recovered from the ocean in North Myrtle Beach.

City spokesperson Donald Graham confirmed to WMBF News that the man was found in the ocean near 16th Avenue South at around 2:20 p.m. Saturday.

A nearby lifeguard called EMS, while the North Myrtle Beach Beach Patrol arrived at the scene and applied first aid via an automated external defibrillator.

Crews from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Horry County Fire Rescue later arrived to further assist.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

